Pittsburgh Police have arrested two people they say were involved with funeral shooting

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Six people were injured in a shooting at a funeral Friday in Brighton Heights, but police say they’ve arrested two people suspected of being involved; what’s next for autonomous driving research at a Pittsburgh university now that Argo AI has folded; and how UPMC Children’s Hospital is responding to respiratory diseases on the rise and a surge in emergency room patients.

Today’s guests include: Jillian Forstadt, WESA reporter; Matthew Johnson-Roberson, director of the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University; and Dr. Ray Pitetti, director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at UPMC Children’s Hospital.