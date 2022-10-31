© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pittsburgh Police have arrested two people they say were involved with funeral shooting

Katie Blackley
Police on the scene of a shooting in Brighton Heights on Oct. 28, 2022

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Six people were injured in a shooting at a funeral Friday in Brighton Heights, but police say they’ve arrested two people suspected of being involved; what’s next for autonomous driving research at a Pittsburgh university now that Argo AI has folded; and how UPMC Children’s Hospital is responding to respiratory diseases on the rise and a surge in emergency room patients.

Today’s guests include: Jillian Forstadt, WESA reporter; Matthew Johnson-Roberson, director of the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University; and Dr. Ray Pitetti, director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at UPMC Children’s Hospital. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
