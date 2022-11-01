Mayor Gainey confirms there was intelligence of possible violence at Brighton Heights funeral

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Mayor Gainey confirms there were reports that the funeral in Brighton Heights could have been a target for violence

(0:00 - 10:13)

Five people were shot and another injured last Friday outside the Destiny of Faith church in Brighton Heights, where a funeral was being held.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey confirmed that there were advance reports that the funeral could be a target for violence. But he said he couldn't go into further detail because the incident is under investigation.

WESA's Kevin Gavin asked Gainey if he could confirm that two police officers had been assigned to the funeral and then pulled away.

Gainey said," Well that's the investigation... I'm not going to confirm or deny anything until I have all the facts."

Police have arrested two people they say were involved in the shooting, Hezekiah Nixon, 16, of the North Side, and Shawn Davis, 19, of McKees Rocks.

“We all have to play a part in finding out what these guns [are] coming from,” Gainey explains. “It's not about whether the community trusts police or distrusts police. Right now, it's about saving our children and that's what we're focused on.”

Gainey says there will be an increased police presence in the Brighton Heights neighborhood and “trauma forces” in the community to work with residents.

Allegheny County’s Police Review Board can begin work

(10:19 - 17:02)

We discuss what’s left to learn now that the county’s police review board now has enough members to start working, a year and half after it was created.

A judge has ruled both Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg residents must weigh in on annexation

(17:06 - 22:30)

A judge ruled against a petitioners looking to annex the borough of Wilkinsburg into Pittsburgh, we find out what was in the judge’s ruling.