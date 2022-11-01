© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Mayor Gainey confirms there was intelligence of possible violence at Brighton Heights funeral

Published November 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
img_0918.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Police use tape to block off a street in Bright Heights where a shooting happened outside a funeral at Destiny of Faith Church on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: 

Mayor Gainey confirms there were reports that the funeral in Brighton Heights could have been a target for violence
(0:00 - 10:13)

Five people were shot and another injured last Friday outside the Destiny of Faith church in Brighton Heights, where a funeral was being held.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey confirmed that there were advance reports that the funeral could be a target for violence. But he said he couldn't go into further detail because the incident is under investigation.

WESA's Kevin Gavin asked Gainey if he could confirm that two police officers had been assigned to the funeral and then pulled away.

Gainey said," Well that's the investigation... I'm not going to confirm or deny anything until I have all the facts."

Police have arrested two people they say were involved in the shooting, Hezekiah Nixon, 16, of the North Side, and Shawn Davis, 19, of McKees Rocks.

“We all have to play a part in finding out what these guns [are] coming from,” Gainey explains. “It's not about whether the community trusts police or distrusts police. Right now, it's about saving our children and that's what we're focused on.”

Gainey says there will be an increased police presence in the Brighton Heights neighborhood and “trauma forces” in the community to work with residents.

Allegheny County’s Police Review Board can begin work
(10:19 - 17:02)

We discuss what’s left to learn now that the county’s police review board now has enough members to start working, a year and half after it was created.

A judge has ruled both Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg residents must weigh in on annexation
(17:06 - 22:30)

A judge ruled against a petitioners looking to annex the borough of Wilkinsburg into Pittsburgh, we find out what was in the judge’s ruling. 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
