State Supreme Court says mail-in ballots without date on outer envelope shouldn't be counted

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state Supreme Court has ruled undated mail-in or absentee ballots that don’t have accurate, handwritten dates on return envelopes should be separated and not counted; a new program is accepting applications from single parents who want to pursue higher education in the region’s first Wayfinders cohort; and we answer the good question, why do parrots talk?

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, WESA’s capitol bureau chief; Diamonte Walker, CEO of Pittsburgh Scholar House; and Christa Gaus, senior manager of animal programs at the National Aviary.