ACLU of Pennsylvania has filed suit to get undated ballots counted

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss what the ACLU has heard thus far from it’s Election Protection Hotline as it resolves issues from voters, and what voters’ rights are at the polls; skeptics of election security have turned their sights on ballot drop boxes, and some counties have greatly reduced the number of boxes available; and we look at the potential impact of fentanyl strips being decriminalized.

Today’s guests include: Vic Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania; Aaron Mendelson, reporter with the Center for Public Integrity; and Alice Bell, Overdose Prevention Project coordinator at Prevention Point Pittsburgh.