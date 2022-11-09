Pa. voters send John Fetterman and Summer Lee to D.C.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We review the results of Tuesday’s election and what issues will continue to play out following this contentious midterm. Final results are continuing to come in for state House races across the commonwealth, and Democrats could possibly flip that chamber.

Today’s guests include: Chris Potter, government and accountability reporter with WESA; An-Li Herring, reporter with WESA; Kiley Koscinski, city government reporter with WESA; Oliver Morrison, reporter with WESA; and Stephen Caruso, capitol reporter with Spotlight PA.