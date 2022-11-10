Bus rapid transit will connect Downtown to Oakland in first phase of PRT's project

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A decade ago, Leon Ford was injured in a police shooting, and he’s since turned his attention to reducing community trauma and gun violence; Pittsburgh Regional Transit has broken ground on its long-awaited bus rapid transit project; and we remember the work by housing advocate Celeste Scott.

Today’s guests include: Leon Ford, co-founder of The Hear Foundation; David Huffaker, chief development officer at Pittsburgh Regional Transit; and Crystal Jennings-Rivera, stewardship and engagement manager at City of Bridges Community Land Trust.

