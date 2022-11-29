© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

To combat gun violence, officials are looking to reduce the number of guns in Pittsburgh

Published November 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
guns_firearms_diy_do_it_yourself.jpg
Ed Mahon
/
PA Post

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Local officials blame city violence on an influx of guns, but advocates say guns acquired illegally, stolen or bought through straw purchases are a big part of the problem; the position of Allegheny County Executive is up for election in 2023 — whoever wins the seat will have control over a number of critical issues, such as tax assessments and air quality; and a look at how Black farmers are turning to urban agriculture to support the community.

Today’s guests include: Jonathan D. Silver, reporter with the Tribune-Review; and Charlie Wolfson, local government reporter with PublicSource.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More