To combat gun violence, officials are looking to reduce the number of guns in Pittsburgh

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Local officials blame city violence on an influx of guns, but advocates say guns acquired illegally, stolen or bought through straw purchases are a big part of the problem; the position of Allegheny County Executive is up for election in 2023 — whoever wins the seat will have control over a number of critical issues, such as tax assessments and air quality; and a look at how Black farmers are turning to urban agriculture to support the community.

Today’s guests include: Jonathan D. Silver, reporter with the Tribune-Review; and Charlie Wolfson, local government reporter with PublicSource.

