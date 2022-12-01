County asset board approves record-high budget, one third slated for parks

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Allegheny Regional Asset District board has approved a record $126.5 million budget for next year, much of which will be distributed to libraries, arts, parks and other organizations; and we get a preview of what events and entertainment residents can enjoy for the holiday season.

Today’s guests include: Daniel Griffin, vice-chair of the Allegheny Regional Asset District board; and Bobby Cherry, creator of the “It’s Christmas 365” blog.