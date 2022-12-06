Uncounted ballots, due to incorrect or missing dates, were disproportionately from voters of color

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Election results are finally certified, but there are lingering questions about how some voters ballots weren’t counted, despite sending them in on time, and a look at petitions that held up the certification process in three counties; the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act could bring in significant opportunities for the state to expand broadband access; and we visit a volunteer-run farm in Perry South that was started by Somali Bantu refugees.

Today’s guests include: Carter Walker, voting and elections reporter for Votebeat and Spotlight PA; and Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of Pennsylvania’s Keystone Research Center.