Governor Tom Wolf has spent thousands of dollars on private law firms without disclosing why

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Gov. Tom Wolf’s Office of General Counsel has spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on private law firms, without disclosing the cases nor policy work being done by such firms; the late Democratic State Rep. Tony DeLuca’s seat will soon be filled by a special election, and without a primary, party nominees will be chosen by the respective committees with Democrats voting this weekend; and a look at the document detailing the sale of roughly 150,000 acres, including Pittsburgh, from indigenous tribes.

Today’s guests include: Chris Potter, WESA’s government and accountability editor; Angela Couloumbis, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; and R. Steven Landes, circuit court clerk for Augusta County, Virginia.