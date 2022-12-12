Total complaints against police are down, most of those submitted are for ‘unbecoming behavior’

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission has approved new definitions of sex, religious creed, and race, but some argue the new definitions should have been created by the legislature; Pittsburgh’s Citizen Police Review Board has received the fewest number of complaints thus far this year compared to the 25 years the board has been in place, according to the board’s executive director; and a look at the ongoing issues incarcerated people are having at Allegheny County Jail when it comes to accessing reading materials.

Today’s guests include: Mark Scolforo, reporter for the Associated Press; and Elizabeth Pittinger, executive director of the city’s Citizen Police Review Board.