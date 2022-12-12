© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Total complaints against police are down, most of those submitted are for ‘unbecoming behavior’

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST
Pittsburgh Police_Pittsburgh Bureau of Police_Police car_Police cruiser_cop car_cop_cops_kk.jpg
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
A Pittsburgh Police cruiser parked outside of the Bureau's headquarters on the city's North Side.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission has approved new definitions of sex, religious creed, and race, but some argue the new definitions should have been created by the legislature; Pittsburgh’s Citizen Police Review Board has received the fewest number of complaints thus far this year compared to the 25 years the board has been in place, according to the board’s executive director; and a look at the ongoing issues incarcerated people are having at Allegheny County Jail when it comes to accessing reading materials.

Today’s guests include: Mark Scolforo, reporter for the Associated Press; and Elizabeth Pittinger, executive director of the city’s Citizen Police Review Board.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More