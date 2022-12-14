© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Whole Homes Repair Program will help low-income homeowners, neighborhoods update old housing stock

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The organization designated to apply to run the Whole Homes Repair Program in Allegheny County says the funding will be monumental in helping low- and moderate-income homeowners make repairs and upgrades; a research report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania found rural regions of the state are more likely to have sub-quality housing due to a lack of infrastructure and consistent policies enforcing maintenance; and a look at how some organizations are trying to build the pipeline of employees to maintain autonomous trucks.

Today’s guests include: Dan Sullivan, housing stabilization program manager with Action Housing; and Ying Yang, professor of sociology at Shippensburg University. 

