WESA will carry NPR's special coverage of the Jan. 6 Committee Meeting beginning at 1 p.m. Listen at 90.5 FM or wesa.fm.
The Confluence

New initiative hopes to divert youth from violence, courts

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published December 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST
Keith Srakocic
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A new initiative, Caring Connections for YOUth, launched with the intention of addressing youth violence and reducing youth arrests through a 24-hour centralized intake center; a conversation with retiring Congressman Mike Doyle; and a look at how financial mismanagement can be an early sign of dementia. 

Today’s guests include: Kathi Elliott, CEO of Gwen’s Girls, and Kim Berkeley Clark, President Judge of the Fifth Judicial District Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas; and Mike Doyle, retiring Pittsburgh-area U.S. Representative. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
