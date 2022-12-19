New initiative hopes to divert youth from violence, courts

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A new initiative, Caring Connections for YOUth, launched with the intention of addressing youth violence and reducing youth arrests through a 24-hour centralized intake center; a conversation with retiring Congressman Mike Doyle; and a look at how financial mismanagement can be an early sign of dementia.

Today’s guests include: Kathi Elliott, CEO of Gwen’s Girls, and Kim Berkeley Clark, President Judge of the Fifth Judicial District Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas; and Mike Doyle, retiring Pittsburgh-area U.S. Representative.