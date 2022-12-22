City Council has approved 2023 budget with allocations for Food Justice Fund, medical debt repayment

On today’s episode of The Confluence: City Council has approved a $825 million budget, allocating money for two police training classes and a new food justice fund; a new bookstore in Greenfield is sourcing children and young adult stories that represent all kinds of people and backgrounds; a preview of Kevin Gavin’s 46th annual, all-request Holiday Christmas Show; and a look at the risk of financial abuse and exploitation faced by people with dementia.

Today’s guests include: Kiley Koscinski, city government reporter with WESA; Elsie Campbell, co-founder and education specialist for Stories Like Me; and Kevin Gavin, host of the Confluence.