Bedford Dwellings could be overhauled if the city’s Housing Authority is awarded a federal grant

On today’s episode of The Confluence: One of the city’s oldest public housing developments, Bedford Dwellings, could be overhauled if the city is awarded a federal grant; nearly a year after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge, we discuss the region’s infrastructure needs; and the legacy of Roberto Clemente and his influence on the region.

Today’s guests include: Margaret J. Krauss, senior reporter with 90.5 WESA; Jonathan Shimko, past president of the Pittsburgh Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers; and Duane Rieder, founder and executive director of the Clemente Museum.