The Confluence

Pennsylvania's first Black Congresswoman Summer Lee wants to act on issues of equity, environment

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published January 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
The U.S. Capitol
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A look at some of the Pittsburgh-area individuals who have been indicted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two years ago; and we speak to U.S. Representative Summer Lee, who now represents Beaver and parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties as a member of the 118th Congress.

Today’s guests include: Torsten Ove, a reporter for the Pittsburgh Union Progress; and Summer Lee, representative for Congressional District 12.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
