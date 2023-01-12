Sen. Bob Casey discusses recent cancer diagnosis, priorities for new session of Congress

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We speak to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey about his recent cancer diagnosis and treatment, and priorities in this session of Congress; and a look at the rising rates of congenital syphilis in Pennsylvania, and what parents can do to reduce the risk to newborn babies.

Today’s guests include: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey; and Dr. Kathleen Schwabenbauer, the neonatal intensive care unit medical director at UPMC Magee-Womens hospital.