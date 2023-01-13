Physical and mental health care is critical for parents in the 'Fourth Trimester'

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss the physical and mental impacts of giving birth and the “4th Trimester,” new federal legislation that aims to offer protections for birthing parents, and what care these birthing parents need after labor.

Today’s guests include: Julanne Bibro-Ruch, behavioral health and wellness specialist at the Midwife Center for Birth & Women's Health; Dr. Yasaswi Kislovskiy, an obstetrician with Allegheny Health Network; Ta’Lor Pinkston, Moving Beyond Depression clinician with Healthy Start; Dr. Pritha Workman, assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.