The Confluence

Pittsburgh boasts opportunities for science, technology careers, but lacks clear pathways

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsEmma FurryLaura Tsutsui
Published January 17, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pittsburgh has shown strong growth in the science and technology sector — but a new report indicates to remain competitive, it must overcome workforce challenges; we discuss ‘Revolving Doors,’ a new exhibit at the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, which shows Jewish cultural life contrasted with antisemitism across time.

Today’s guests include: Melanie Zaber, Economist and Codirector of the Middle-Class Pathways Center at the RAND Corporation; Lauren Bairnsfather, Executive Director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
