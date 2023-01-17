Pittsburgh boasts opportunities for science, technology careers, but lacks clear pathways

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pittsburgh has shown strong growth in the science and technology sector — but a new report indicates to remain competitive, it must overcome workforce challenges; we discuss ‘Revolving Doors,’ a new exhibit at the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, which shows Jewish cultural life contrasted with antisemitism across time.

Today’s guests include: Melanie Zaber, Economist and Codirector of the Middle-Class Pathways Center at the RAND Corporation; Lauren Bairnsfather, Executive Director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.