The Confluence

Resettling refugees is expensive, but necessary to make sure families have everything they need

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published January 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Groups of private citizens can now apply to resettle refugees in the United States and we discuss what it takes to help someone escape their country and resettle in a new community; Lunar New Year began Sunday, and we discuss how else to celebrate the holiday in Pittsburgh; and tenants from a downtown apartment are struggling to find affordable housing since their complex was damaged in a fire.

Today’s guests include: Ivonne Smith-Tapia, director of refugee and immigrant services at Jewish Family and Community Services; Marian Lien, director of education for inclusion and global awareness with St. Edmund’s Academy. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
