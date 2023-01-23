Resettling refugees is expensive, but necessary to make sure families have everything they need

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Groups of private citizens can now apply to resettle refugees in the United States and we discuss what it takes to help someone escape their country and resettle in a new community; Lunar New Year began Sunday, and we discuss how else to celebrate the holiday in Pittsburgh; and tenants from a downtown apartment are struggling to find affordable housing since their complex was damaged in a fire.

Today’s guests include: Ivonne Smith-Tapia, director of refugee and immigrant services at Jewish Family and Community Services; Marian Lien, director of education for inclusion and global awareness with St. Edmund’s Academy.