The Confluence

Ed Gainey says review of tax-exempt properties will bring nonprofits to 'pay their fair share'

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in his office on June 8, 2022.
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey makes his administration's first budget address to City Council Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We hear from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey about his new executive order calling for a review of all tax-exempt properties held by nonprofits; the Urban Redevelopment Authority has announced its new executive director, the first woman and first person of Indian descent to hold the position; and how teenagers feel about spaces that are safe and welcoming for them after school, particularly Downtown.

Today’s guests include: Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and City Solicitor Krysia Kubiak; and Susheela Nemani-Stanger, executive director of the Urban Redevelopment Authority. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
