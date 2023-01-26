Ed Gainey says review of tax-exempt properties will bring nonprofits to 'pay their fair share'

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We hear from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey about his new executive order calling for a review of all tax-exempt properties held by nonprofits; the Urban Redevelopment Authority has announced its new executive director, the first woman and first person of Indian descent to hold the position; and how teenagers feel about spaces that are safe and welcoming for them after school, particularly Downtown.

Today’s guests include: Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and City Solicitor Krysia Kubiak; and Susheela Nemani-Stanger, executive director of the Urban Redevelopment Authority.