A new class of civic leaders will influence the next decade or more of Western Pennsylvania

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The region is experiencing a shift in power dynamics as new leaders are elected and voters will soon weigh in on who should become the next Allegheny County executive; the local Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count tallied 20,000 crows over Duquesne University; and a report on conventional drillers finds many aren’t following state regulations to protect public health and the environment.

Today’s guests include: Charlie Wolfson, local government reporter with PublicSource; and Brian Shema, operations director for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.