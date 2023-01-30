© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

A new class of civic leaders will influence the next decade or more of Western Pennsylvania

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma FurryChristopher Ayers
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The region is experiencing a shift in power dynamics as new leaders are elected and voters will soon weigh in on who should become the next Allegheny County executive; the local Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count tallied 20,000 crows over Duquesne University; and a report on conventional drillers finds many aren’t following state regulations to protect public health and the environment.

Today’s guests include: Charlie Wolfson, local government reporter with PublicSource; and Brian Shema, operations director for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago.
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU's American Journalism Master's Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Christopher Ayers
Christopher started listening to public radio shortly after he picked up the keys to that '98 Chevy Cavalier back in 2004. He no longer has that car (it's kind of a funny story), but he still listens to--and now has a hand in creating--public radio programming everyday.
See stories by Christopher Ayers
