Pittsburgh police are again enforcing minor traffic violations

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We ask about the implications of the Pittsburgh police again enforcing minor traffic violations, despite a 2021 ordinance to prevent them from doing so; the American Lung Association’s annual State of Tobacco Control report finds Pennsylvania has a long way to go in providing tools for reducing tobacco use and secondhand smoke; and the Pittsburgh Penguins are stumbling heading into the All Star break.

Today’s guests include: David Harris, WESA’s legal analyst; Deb Brown, chief mission officer with the American Lung Association; and Rob Rossi, senior writer for The Athletic.