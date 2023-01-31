© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Pittsburgh police are again enforcing minor traffic violations

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiChristopher AyersEmma Furry
Published January 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST
Pittsburgh Police Vehicle
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We ask about the implications of the Pittsburgh police again enforcing minor traffic violations, despite a 2021 ordinance to prevent them from doing so; the American Lung Association’s annual State of Tobacco Control report finds Pennsylvania has a long way to go in providing tools for reducing tobacco use and secondhand smoke; and the Pittsburgh Penguins are stumbling heading into the All Star break. 

Today’s guests include: David Harris, WESA’s legal analyst; Deb Brown, chief mission officer with the American Lung Association; and Rob Rossi, senior writer for The Athletic.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Christopher Ayers
Christopher started listening to public radio shortly after he picked up the keys to that '98 Chevy Cavalier back in 2004. He no longer has that car (it's kind of a funny story), but he still listens to--and now has a hand in creating--public radio programming everyday.
See stories by Christopher Ayers
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More