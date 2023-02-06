Allegheny County is assessing the effect of curbing Mon Valley pollution during inversions

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Allegheny County Health Department is reviewing ongoing efforts to reduce industrial pollution during temperature inversions; we meet Pittsburgh Food Policy Council’s new executive director; and a look at one Pittsburgh-based startup that has prioritized recruiting neurodivergent people.

Today’s guests include: Quinn Glabicki, writer and photographer covering climate and environment with PublicSource; and Joanna (Jo) Deming, executive director at Pittsburgh Food Policy Council.