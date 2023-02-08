Democrats won all 3 Allegheny County special elections Tuesday

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We hear the latest about a shooting where two McKeesport officers were wounded, one fatally, responding to a domestic disturbance Monday afternoon; the results of three special elections, which decide the party that controls the state House; and a look at the impact and rhetoric of President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address.

Today’s guests include: Jillian Forstadt, general assignment reporter for WESA; Chris Potter, government and accountability editor for WESA; and Paul Elliott Johnson, assistant professor of communications at the University of Pittsburgh.