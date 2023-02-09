Judge rules Pennsylvania’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A judge has ruled the state system to fund K-12 public schools is unconstitutional; a report from Pittsburghers for Public Transit says unreliable transit service affected every city district last year; and changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits mean recipients will get less assistance, starting next month.

Today’s guests include: Marley Parish, reporter for the Pennsylvania Capital-Star; and Laura Chu Wiens, executive director of Pittsburghers for Public Transit.