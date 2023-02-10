© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

The importance of affirmative behavioral, medical care for members of the LGBTQ+ community

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published February 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: As state legislatures across the country introduce bills that could impact LGBTQ communities, we look at how some organizations are creating safe spaces for LGBTQ people to access physical and mental healthcare.

Today’s guests include: Tracy Baton, lead clinician with the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation; Kathleen McQuillan, outpatient therapist with Persad Center; Dalen Michael, Erie clinical director with Central Outreach Wellness Center; Lisa Pietrusza, family and psychiatric nurse practitioner at Central Outreach Wellness Center; and Sarah Rosso, executive director of the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
