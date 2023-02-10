The importance of affirmative behavioral, medical care for members of the LGBTQ+ community

On today’s episode of The Confluence: As state legislatures across the country introduce bills that could impact LGBTQ communities, we look at how some organizations are creating safe spaces for LGBTQ people to access physical and mental healthcare.

Today’s guests include: Tracy Baton, lead clinician with the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation; Kathleen McQuillan, outpatient therapist with Persad Center; Dalen Michael, Erie clinical director with Central Outreach Wellness Center; Lisa Pietrusza, family and psychiatric nurse practitioner at Central Outreach Wellness Center; and Sarah Rosso, executive director of the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation.