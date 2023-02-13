Pittsburgh's URA wants to preserve existing affordable housing

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Urban Redevelopment Authority has approved a program that will give loans to developers who want to buy and rehabilitate affordable units; we look at the life of Bayard Rustin , a Pennsylvania native and Black civil rights activist who mentored Martin Luther King Jr.; and a preview of the Oscar-Nominated short films screenings at the Harris Theater.

Today’s guests include: Margaret J. Krauss, senior reporter covering development and transportation for WESA; Jerald Podair , professor of history at Lawrence University; and Kathryn Spitz Cohan , executive director of Film Pittsburgh.