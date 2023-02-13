© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pittsburgh's URA wants to preserve existing affordable housing

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published February 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Urban Redevelopment Authority has approved a program that will give loans to developers who want to buy and rehabilitate affordable units; we look at the life of Bayard Rustin, a Pennsylvania native and Black civil rights activist who mentored Martin Luther King Jr.; and a preview of the Oscar-Nominated short films screenings at the Harris Theater.

Today’s guests include: Margaret J. Krauss, senior reporter covering development and transportation for WESA; Jerald Podair, professor of history at Lawrence University; and Kathryn Spitz Cohan, executive director of Film Pittsburgh.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
