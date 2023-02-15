CDC report shows mental well-being of teenage girls is getting worse

On today’s episode of The Confluence: An update about the shooting outside Pittsburgh Westinghouse, and Mt. Lebanon school district students are leading a push to expand a nondiscrimination policy to protect their LGBTQ+ peers; a CDC report found that the mental well-being of teenage girls is worsening; and a conversation about how the city will offer training to retail and food service workers who encounter people suffering from mental health issues or other crises.

Today’s guests include: Sarah Schneider , education reporter with WESA; Tammy Hughes, a professor of school psychology at Duquesne University; and Lisa Frank, chief operating and administrative officer for the City of Pittsburgh, and Deb Gross , councilwoman for the City of Pittsburgh.

