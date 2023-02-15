© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

CDC report shows mental well-being of teenage girls is getting worse

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: An update about the shooting outside Pittsburgh Westinghouse, and Mt. Lebanon school district students are leading a push to expand a nondiscrimination policy to protect their LGBTQ+ peers; a CDC report found that the mental well-being of teenage girls is worsening; and a conversation about how the city will offer training to retail and food service workers who encounter people suffering from mental health issues or other crises.  

Today’s guests include: Sarah Schneider, education reporter with WESA; Tammy Hughes, a professor of school psychology at Duquesne University; and Lisa Frank, chief operating and administrative officer for the City of Pittsburgh, and Deb Gross, councilwoman for the City of Pittsburgh.  

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
