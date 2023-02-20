© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Allegheny County Jail residents expressed concerns about food, safety in survey

By Kevin Gavin,
Laura TsutsuiEmma FurryMarylee Williams
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: A survey of Allegheny County Jail residents found concerns about food and medical care, among other things; the benefit of hiring local workers on projects funded with federal infrastructure dollars; and Pennsylvanians near East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed earlier this month, feel left out of aid despite the impact of this incident. 

Today’s guests include: Noah Barth, Prison Monitoring Director the Pennsylvania Prison Society; Stephen Herzenberg, Executive Director of Keystone Research Center

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
