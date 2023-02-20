Allegheny County Jail residents expressed concerns about food, safety in survey
On today’s episode of The Confluence: A survey of Allegheny County Jail residents found concerns about food and medical care, among other things; the benefit of hiring local workers on projects funded with federal infrastructure dollars; and Pennsylvanians near East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed earlier this month, feel left out of aid despite the impact of this incident.
Today’s guests include: Noah Barth, Prison Monitoring Director the Pennsylvania Prison Society; Stephen Herzenberg, Executive Director of Keystone Research Center