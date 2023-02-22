© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses science’s impact on movies and TV

By Kevin Gavin,
Laura TsutsuiMarylee WilliamsEmma Furry
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Richard Drew
/
AP
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

The interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson starts at 8:02

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Proposed legislation in the state Senate looks to mandate training for medical professionals about Lyme disease, we discuss where things stand currently in diagnosing and treating the illness; and Neil deGrasse Tyson takes our listeners on a trip to the movies and what they get right and wrong about science. 

Today’s guests include: Dr. Andrew Nowalk, Clinical Director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh; Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, author and science communicator. 

