Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses science’s impact on movies and TV
The interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson starts at 8:02
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Proposed legislation in the state Senate looks to mandate training for medical professionals about Lyme disease, we discuss where things stand currently in diagnosing and treating the illness; and Neil deGrasse Tyson takes our listeners on a trip to the movies and what they get right and wrong about science.
Today’s guests include: Dr. Andrew Nowalk, Clinical Director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh; Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, author and science communicator.