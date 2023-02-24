© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Pittsburgh book experts highlight a handful of titles you won't want to miss

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published February 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST
books.JPG
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss the anticipated books for 2023, what you might have missed last year and how social media is changing publishing. 

Today’s guests include: Stephanie Flom, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Executive Director; Tessa Barber, a collection development librarian at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh; and Lisa Dennis, coordinator of children and teen collections for Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Books recommended during the show: 

House of Cotton- Monica Brashears

America Redux: Visual Stories from Our Dynamic History” - Ariel Aberg-Riger

An Unspeakable Hope- Leon Ford

Yellowface”- R.F. Kuang

Lessons in Chemistry”- Bonnie Garmus

The Covenant of Water”- Abraham Verghese

Ain’t Burned All the Bright”- Jason Reynolds

Drunk on All Your Strange New Words- Eddie Robson

The Golden Spoon”- Jessa Maxwell

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More