Pittsburgh book experts highlight a handful of titles you won't want to miss
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss the anticipated books for 2023, what you might have missed last year and how social media is changing publishing.
Today’s guests include: Stephanie Flom, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Executive Director; Tessa Barber, a collection development librarian at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh; and Lisa Dennis, coordinator of children and teen collections for Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.
Books recommended during the show:
“House of Cotton” - Monica Brashears
“America Redux: Visual Stories from Our Dynamic History” - Ariel Aberg-Riger
“An Unspeakable Hope” - Leon Ford
“Yellowface”- R.F. Kuang
“Lessons in Chemistry”- Bonnie Garmus
“The Covenant of Water”- Abraham Verghese
“Ain’t Burned All the Bright”- Jason Reynolds
“Drunk on All Your Strange New Words” - Eddie Robson
“The Golden Spoon”- Jessa Maxwell