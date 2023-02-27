State House passes measures to expand window for survivors of child sexual assault to sue abusers

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Pennsylvania House has passed two measures addressing the statutory window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file suit; how research into electrical stimulation for stroke victims has helped some patients regain mobility; and the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Avenues of Hope.

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, WESA Capitol Bureau Chief; Douglas Weber, Akhtar and Bhutta Endowed Professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s department of Mechanical Engineering and Neuroscience Institute; Marc Powell, CEO and President of Reach Neuro Inc.