State House passes measures to expand window for survivors of child sexual assault to sue abusers

By Kevin Gavin,
Laura TsutsuiMarylee WilliamsEmma Furry
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Pennsylvania House has passed two measures addressing the statutory window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file suit; how research into electrical stimulation for stroke victims has helped some patients regain mobility; and the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Avenues of Hope.

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, WESA Capitol Bureau Chief; Douglas Weber, Akhtar and Bhutta Endowed Professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s department of Mechanical Engineering and Neuroscience Institute; Marc Powell, CEO and President of Reach Neuro Inc.

Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
