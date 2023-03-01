With Pa. school funding ruled unconstitutional, what can the legislature can learn from other states

On today’s episode of The Confluence: After the contents of a train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio were burned through a controlled release, nearby residents wonder what toxins remain. Allegheny Front’s managing editor and reporter Julie Grant tells us what concerns residents have shared. (0:00 - 8:11) The city of Pittsburgh was awarded funds to study if a section of Route 65, which runs through the North Side, should be altered to reconnect the Chateau and Manchester neighborhoods. LaShawn Burton-Faulk, executive director of the Manchester Citizens Corporation, explains how this could impact residents. (8:15 - 14:15) Actor Wali Jamal stars in the one-person show, “How I Learned What I Learned" at the August Wilson Cultural Center this Friday evening. (14:20 - 22:30)

