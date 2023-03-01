With Pa. school funding ruled unconstitutional, what can the legislature can learn from other states
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- A judge has ruled that Pennsylvania’s school funding system is unconstitutional. Maddie Hanna, who covers K-12 education for the Philadelphia Inquirer, reports that looking at other states’ funding systems could offer the commonwealth some ideas for improvement. (0:00 - 6:55)
- A new restaurant opening in Pittsburgh will employ teenagers impacted by the criminal justice system in 12-month internships. Gene Walker leads Cafe Momentum Pittsburgh as the organization’s executive director. (7:02 - 13:40)
- The company operating a train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio has a policy that allows crews to ignore alerts warning of possible issues. ProPublica reporter Topher Sanders looked at whether other freight railroad companies have a similar rule on the books. (13:56 - 22:30)
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.