New speaker, new rules at the Pennsylvania State House

On today’s episode of The Confluence:



State legislators have elected democrat Joanna McClinton as speaker , now that special elections to replace three Allegheny County area representatives have concluded.

After taking office in Washington, D.C., Senator John Fetterman’s entrance to federal politics has been disrupted by his health . One aide says he may be hospitalized for weeks.

This week’s guests include: Marc Levy , who covers Pennsylvania politics and government with the Associated Press; Katie Meyer , government editor and reporter with Spotlight PA; John Micek , editor-in-chief at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star; and Jonathan Tamari , national politics and policy reporter with the Philadelphia Inquirer.