New study finds community-focused programs reduced opioid overdose deaths in Pa. counties

On today’s episode of The Confluence:With the race for a new county executive in full swing, we look at how much money candidates are bringing in and discuss how some Allegheny County officials want to bring the county campaign finance rules in line with federal and city regulations. PublicSource enterprise reporter Charlie Wolfson reports one county councilor has introduced a bill to limit campaign contributions for county candidates.Allegheny County will spend $50 million over five years on violence prevention initiatives. We speak with Richard Garland, executive director of Reimagine Reentry, which will receive funding for interventions where caseworkers visit shooting victims at hospitals to stop retaliatory violence.From new productions of his plays to his restored childhood home, August Wilson’s legacy keeps growing in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Another piece is Wilson’s archive at the University of Pittsburgh, which officially opens this week.

