New study finds community-focused programs reduced opioid overdose deaths in Pa. counties
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- A report published today found that opioid overdose deaths in Pennsylvania counties were reduced after University of Pittsburgh researchers implemented new community-focused strategies, coordinating new and existing efforts. We speak with senior author Janice Pringle, who’s a professor of pharmacy and therapeutics and director of the Program Evaluation and Research Unit (PERU) at the Pitt School of Pharmacy. (0:00 - 7:05)
- The National Hockey League deadline for trades ended Friday. We speak to Rob Rossi, senior writer for The Athletic, about where the Pittsburgh Penguins stand. (7:11 - 14:49)
- It’s egg-laying season for bald eagles, including those residing along Pittsburgh’s three rivers. Rachel Handel with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania tells us why bald eagles choose certain environments, like areas near a steel plant, to nest. (14:54 - 22:30)
