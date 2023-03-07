© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Do you need evidence of fraud to request a vote recount? Judges offer conflicting answers

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published March 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST
Boxes of recounted ballots from the recent Pennsylvania primary election are stacked at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Boxes of recounted ballots from the recent Pennsylvania primary election are stacked at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • Some voters have submitted recount petitions to question election results, delaying election certifications. Two state judges have now given conflicting rulings on whether there needs to be evidence of fraud for a recount to be requested. Carter Walker, with Votebeat and Spotlight PA, breaks down the reasoning each judge has provided.   
  • The latest survey on child care staffing in Pennsylvania finds programs are experiencing significant shortages, which has left thousands of children on waiting lists for child care. Cara Ciminillo, executive director of Trying Together, explains the impacts of staffing shortages in Southwestern Pennsylvania. 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More