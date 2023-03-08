Governor Shapiro’s first budget seeks to appease divided legislature
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Governor Josh Shapiro announced his first budget yesterday. We talk about his priorities with Sam Dunklau, WESA’s capitol bureau chief, and Stephen Caruso, capitol reporter with Spotlight PA. (0:00 - 10:52)
- The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether President Joe Biden exceeded his authority by enacting a student loan forgiveness program. We talk to Laura Perna, professor in the graduate school of education at the University of Pennsylvania and vice provost for faculty, about how student loans affect student outcomes. (10:58 - 18:30)
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.