Allegheny County Jail has expanded medication-assisted treatment while facing staff shortage

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • Allegheny County Jail has surpassed a year of implementing Sublocade injections into its medication-assisted treatment programs. We speak with Dr. Ashley Brinkman, the jail’s health services administrator, about ongoing efforts to reduce opioid overdose related deaths at the facility, and health care staffing following news of the jail medical director’s reassignment. (0:00 - 7:58) 
  • Pittsburgh-based chef Nik Forsberg has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic Region by the James Beard Foundation for his work at Fet-Fisk, which hosts pop-up dinners at other locations. We talk with Forsberg about this recognition and plans to open his own brick-and-mortar location. (8:02 - 13:19) 
  • Father James R. Cox was a Catholic priest from Pittsburgh who became a nationally known champion of the poor and jobless during the Great Depression. The musical “Shantytown” celebrates his life, and is making its local debut this week with the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company. (13:23 - 18:30) 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
