Allegheny County Jail has expanded medication-assisted treatment while facing staff shortage

On today’s episode of The Confluence:Some voters have submitted recount petitions to question election results, delaying election certifications. Two state judges have now given conflicting rulings on whether there needs to be evidence of fraud for a recount to be requested. Carter Walker, with Votebeat and Spotlight PA, breaks down the reasoning each judge has provided. The latest survey on child care staffing in Pennsylvania finds programs are experiencing significant shortages, which has left thousands of children on waiting lists for child care. Cara Ciminillo, executive director of Trying Together, explains the impacts of staffing shortages in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Lancaster County announced it’s banning the TikTok app on county devices. We ask Sauvik Das, assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Human-Computer Interaction Institute, about the security risks of using the app.

