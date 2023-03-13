A wide slate of candidates have filed to run for office in Allegheny County

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County Jail has surpassed a year of implementing Sublocade injections into its medication-assisted treatment programs. We speak with Dr. Ashley Brinkman, the jail’s health services administrator, about ongoing efforts to reduce opioid overdose related deaths at the facility, and health care staffing following news of the jail medical director’s reassignment. (0:00 - 7:58) Pittsburgh-based chef Nik Forsberg has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic Region by the James Beard Foundation for his work at Fet-Fisk, which hosts pop-up dinners at other locations. We talk with Forsberg about this recognition and plans to open his own brick-and-mortar location. (8:02 - 13:19) Father James R. Cox was a Catholic priest from Pittsburgh who became a nationally known champion of the poor and jobless during the Great Depression. The musical “Shantytown” celebrates his life, and is making its local debut this week with the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company. (13:23 - 18:30)

Listen • 18:30