The Confluence

Tensions are high between striking Post-Gazette workers and the paper after weekend altercation

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published March 14, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • A joint investigation found nearly 700 people in Pennsylvania have undergone competency proceedings to assess if they’re able to participate in their own defense. But Brittany Hailer from Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism and Danielle Ohl with Spotlight PA report a fractured system means those people, often with mental health issues, may spend more time behind bars than getting help, as the system intended. (7:06 - 17:11) 
  • Two Pittsburgh Public School students are headed to a national competition this summer to test their knowledge of African American history and culture. Both spent years preparing to qualify for it, thanks to a local event that’s both a competition and a celebration. (17:22 - 22:30) 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here tor wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
