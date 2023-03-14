Tensions are high between striking Post-Gazette workers and the paper after weekend altercation
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- A physical altercation between a striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette worker and delivery driver for the paper sent one person to the hospital. We ask WESA’s Jillian Forstadt for the latest news on rising tensions between unionized workers still on strike and the paper. (0:00 - 6:55)
- A joint investigation found nearly 700 people in Pennsylvania have undergone competency proceedings to assess if they’re able to participate in their own defense. But Brittany Hailer from Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism and Danielle Ohl with Spotlight PA report a fractured system means those people, often with mental health issues, may spend more time behind bars than getting help, as the system intended. (7:06 - 17:11)
- Two Pittsburgh Public School students are headed to a national competition this summer to test their knowledge of African American history and culture. Both spent years preparing to qualify for it, thanks to a local event that’s both a competition and a celebration. (17:22 - 22:30)
