The Confluence

Financial downturns can provide opportunity for startups, says CMU professor of entrepreneurship

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published March 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
Santa Clara Police officers exit Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was seizing the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
Santa Clara Police officers exit Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was seizing the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • Silicon Valley Bank, which attracted startup founders and venture capitalists in the tech industry, collapsed on March 10. We talk to Dave Mawhinney, executive director of the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon University about how tech entrepreneurs can adapt and grow in this financial environment. (0:00 - 8:45) 
  • Casa San Jose is celebrating 10 years of serving Pittsburgh’s Latino community. We speak to founding director Sister Janice Vanderneck about the work accomplished, and what more she would like to see. (8:55 - 17:30) 
  • Despite the city’s many hills and valleys, Downtown Pittsburgh is pretty flat. But it wasn’t always that way. For our Good Question series, 90.5 WESA’s Katie Blackley reports on the history of Grant’s Hill in the Golden Triangle, and what happened to the so-called “Hump.” (17:34 - 22:30) 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
