RAND report on opioid use looks at how ‘silos’ affect the country's ability to address addiction

On today’s episode of The Confluence:Silicon Valley Bank, which attracted startup founders and venture capitalists in the tech industry, collapsed on March 10. We talk to Dave Mawhinney, executive director of the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon University about how tech entrepreneurs can adapt and grow in this financial environment. (0:00 - 8:45) Casa San Jose is celebrating 10 years of serving Pittsburgh’s Latino community. We speak to founding director Sister Janice Vanderneck about the work accomplished, and what more she would like to see. (8:55 - 17:30) Despite the city’s many hills and valleys, Downtown Pittsburgh is pretty flat. But it wasn’t always that way. For our Good Question series, 90.5 WESA’s Katie Blackley reports on the history of Grant’s Hill in the Golden Triangle, and what happened to the so-called “Hump.” (17:34 - 22:30) The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

