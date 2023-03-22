Ongoing investment in disability services needed to address backlogs, says Achieva vice president
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- The Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) has an initiative to utilize up to $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help address gaps in services for residents with autism and intellectual disabilities. We discuss where the gaps are and what additional funding could do with Nancy Murray, Senior Vice President of Achieva. (0:00 - 9:30)
- State Senator Katie Muth wants to mandate automated external defibrillators in school buildings and training for staff in case of sudden cardiac events. We discuss Senator Muth’s proposed bill, which is currently being considered by the Senate Education Committee. (09:35 - 17:10)
- This week the Pittsburgh Glass Center group breaks ground on a $15 million expansion of its headquarters, in Friendship. 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll has more on the Glass Center’s remarkable growth over the years. (17:22 - 22:30)
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.