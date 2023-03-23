© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

New AHN president Jim Benedict says they’re relieving administrative burden on health workers

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • Allegheny Health Network has named Jim Benedict, formerly the company’s chief operating officer, as its new president. Benedict is credited as being pivotal in the network’s operational turnaround and in helping AHN navigate its response to COVID-19. He joins us to discuss his new role, why health care providers use non-compete clauses, and information security. (0:00 - 9:22)
  • The state Treasurer’s office is supporting legislation that would make it easier for Pennsylvanians to reclaim property that belongs to them. Treasurer Stacy Garrity explains how much property gets forgotten, from uncashed checks to items in abandoned safe deposit boxes. (9:35 - 17:08) 
  • TIME magazine recently recognized a suburban Pittsburgh school district for its work to integrate museum design into its newest elementary and middle school. Seneca Valley in Cranberry partnered with the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to envision a building that encourages hands-on play and curiosity. (17:19 - 22:30) 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
