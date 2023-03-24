Telehealth expansion needs to look to hybrid model for patients

On today’s episode of The Confluence:The RAND Corporation recently published a comprehensive report on the nation’s opioid ecosystem. We ask Bradley Stein, director of Rand’s Opioid Policy, Tools, and Information Center (OPTIC) about what conclusions or solutions are put forth, and what can be learned about the crisis in Pennsylvania. (0:00 - 8:36) A Pittsburgh couple questions if an artificial intelligence tool used by Allegheny County’s Department of Human Services played a part in the removal of their baby and deeming their child at risk of harm due to both parents having developmental disabilities. We talk to AP investigative correspondent Sally Ho, who co-reported the piece with Garance Burke, about how this and similar tools are affecting families. (8:46 - 17:13) Workers aged 65 and older experienced some of the greatest job losses in the wake of the pandemic. But since the economy reopened, they’ve shown exceptional resilience — at least in the Pittsburgh area, experiencing some of the fastest job growth locally since 2020. (17:25 - 22:30)

