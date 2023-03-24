Telehealth expansion needs to look to hybrid model for patients
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- We discuss how the expansion of telehealth, or remote health care services during lockdown, has increased access to health care.
- We’re joined by: Dr. Ken Nischal, the medical director of digital health at UPMC Children’s Hospital; Heather Tomko, disability advocate and outreach coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh; and Stephanie Wijkstrom, founder and psychotherapist at The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh.
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.