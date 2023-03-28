State has cut ties with the company hired to distribute mortgage relief, applicants still in limbo

On today’s episode of The Confluence:Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Board approved a $28 million contract for the first phase of its Downtown to Oakland Bus Rapid Transit Project. PRT’s Chief Development Officer David Huffaker takes us through what we can expect in the coming years. (0:00 - 9:33) It’s been about a year since the City of Pittsburgh got approval to launch a syringe services program, but a Downtown facility hasn’t yet been up and running as officials envisioned. We talk with WESA’s Kiley Koscinski about the city’s program and where it stands. (9:42 - 17:28) The City of Pittsburgh is full of infrastructure: 1,000 miles of roads, nearly 800 sets of steps, and close to 150 bridges, and much of it is in rough shape. 90.5 WESA’s Margaret J. Krauss reports the job of turning that around falls to a single city office, and it could use some help. (17:40 - 22:30)

Listen • 22:30