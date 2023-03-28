© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

State has cut ties with the company hired to distribute mortgage relief, applicants still in limbo

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • The state has ended its contract with a company hired to distribute funding and review applications for mortgage relief. Charlotte Keith, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA, says the state alleges the company, Innovative Emergency Management, Inc., actually denied assistance to some applicants in order to close applications more quickly. (0:00 - 8:47) 
  • The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s seventh artistic director has taken the helm. Adam McKinney is PBT’s first artistic director of color, and joins us to discuss his vision for the role. (8:55 - 17:46) 
  • Last year, Pennsylvania legalized fentanyl test strips, which allow people who use drugs to detect the powerful synthetic opioid’s presence in the drugs they consume. While advocates lauded the move, they also say it’s not enough because new contaminants have already made their way into drug supplies, and the ability to test for many of those substances isn’t currently available to the average person. As 90.5 WESA’s Jillian Forstadt reports, that lack of access is likely costing lives. (17:54 - 22:30) 

