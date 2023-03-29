Sylvia Poggioli leaves NPR after 41 years; reflects on her time as a correspondent
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- NPR’s Rome correspondent Sylvia Poggioli is leaving her post after four decades with the network. We speak with Sylvia about her time as an international correspondent and what has stuck with her most through the years. (0:00 - 9:00)
- A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in 2020 found the higher a family’s income, the more likely children and adolescents were to participate in organized sports. We speak with Nelson Cooper IV, executive director of Pittsburgh Hardball Academy. The non-profit organization is working to reduce economic barriers and increase diversity and inclusion in baseball and softball for Pittsburgh youth. (9:06 - 17:33)
- Many people run on Pittsburgh streets, but what about running all of them? 90.5 WESA’s Katie Blackley spoke with one man who did just that. (17:38 - 22:30)
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.