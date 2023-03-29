© 2023 90.5 WESA
Sylvia Poggioli leaves NPR after 41 years; reflects on her time as a correspondent

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published March 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
NPR Rome correspondent Sylvia Poggioli is leaving the network after 41 years.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • NPR’s Rome correspondent Sylvia Poggioli is leaving her post after four decades with the network. We speak with Sylvia about her time as an international correspondent and what has stuck with her most through the years. (0:00 - 9:00) 
  • A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in 2020 found the higher a family’s income, the more likely children and adolescents were to participate in organized sports. We speak with Nelson Cooper IV, executive director of Pittsburgh Hardball Academy. The non-profit organization is working to reduce economic barriers and increase diversity and inclusion in baseball and softball for Pittsburgh youth. (9:06 - 17:33) 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
