Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says police chief will be named in next two weeks
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Last week, Mayor Ed Gainey announced the first round of nonprofit organizations whose property taxes are being challenged for not being “purely public charities.” We speak with the mayor about the announcement. We also ask about the latest on the search for the city’s next police chief, and what has been learned from a study on police staffing.
