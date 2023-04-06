After striking for six months, experts say Post-Gazette employees could wait longer for a contract

On today’s episode of The Confluence:U.S. Steel has tentatively settled with two groups, PennEnvironment and the Clean Air Council, who sued over the impact of the December 2018 Clairton Coke Works fire. We hear more from Reid Frazier, energy reporter at the Allegheny Front. (0:00 - 5:30) A local group is fundraising to help build a center to raise and train service dogs for veterans impacted by traumatic brain injuries and PTSD. Bill Jeffcoat, president of Life Changing Service Dogs for Veterans, and Craig Hodgkins, a veteran with a service dog named Foxy, joins the show to talk about the canines’ work. (5:35 - 14:18) It’s been exactly two months since a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio released toxic chemicals. Many residents in the small, rural town are trying to get back to their ordinary lives, even as large trucks with toxic waste still drive the roads. 90.5 WESA’s Oliver Morrison went to East Palestine to report on one effort to bring some normalcy back: The school musical. (14:23 - 22:30) The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

