The Confluence

After striking for six months, experts say Post-Gazette employees could wait longer for a contract

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
pittsburgh post-gazette
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • Employees at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have been on strike for six months now, and have been without a new contract for six years. We speak with WESA reporter Jillian Forstadt about how the paper’s owners, Block Communications Inc., could benefit from prolonging the work stoppage further. (0:00 - 7:55) 
  • Mitch Swain is leaving the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council after leading as the inaugural CEO and spending 18 years with the organization. We speak with Swain about his tenure. (7:58 - 17:14) 
  • The deadline to file your income taxes is April 18 this year. If you live in Allegheny County, there’s a good chance a private company called Jordan Tax Service will handle your local return. 90.5 WESA’s An-Li Herring reports the 90-year-old firm is popular with municipalities but a source of frustration for some taxpayers. (17:20 - 22:30) 

